Faces to Watch 2021: Ollie Swaden

Owned strategy manager, Tesco Bank.

Ollie Swaden
Ollie Swaden

If you’re after a quiet, introverted marcoms professional, then Swaden is definitely not your man.

“I want to talk to everyone, get their thoughts and feelings and bounce ideas around – that’s just the way I work,” Swaden says. His outgoing, relationship-focused approach to his work has moved colleagues to sing his praises over his knack for collaboration with creative agencies, media agencies and colleagues “at every level within Tesco”.

In his most recent role as Tesco’s assistant insight manager, Swaden worked across all the research that went into Tesco’s marketing, comms and media. For its “Food love stories” campaign, his personal approach to the ethnographic research he conducted to ensure accurate representations of its customers led him to “go round someone’s house, see what’s in their fridge, cook a meal with them and chat”.

Now, having recently moved from insight and research into a role that looks after all Tesco Bank’s owned channels, he’s hoping for a future that lets him branch out and bring his fl air for collaboration to new horizons.

“I’m a curious boy and I like to see what’s out there,” he smiles. “Covid’s made me realise that life’s too short. I want to try to do everything.”

Nominated by Naomi Kasolowsky, group insight and foresight director, Tesco

