Faces to Watch 2021: Payal Bangar

Senior brand manager, Olay, Procter & Gamble Northern Europe

Payal is not only our wonderful Olay senior brand manager, she is also a published author with a range of international experience in multiple industries. A creative problem solver, Payal has an enviable ability to step back and critically consider diverse approaches to the task at hand. Since joining P&G, Payal has worked on both Seven Seas and Vicks. Despite having more than five years’ experience within healthcare, Covid-19 forced Payal to take on new challenges as she re-evaluated Vicks’ marketing strategy to ensure the brand remained relevant. Today, I have the privilege of working with Payal as part of my Beauty Care role. Since joining the Olay team in May, she’s brought passion and enthusiasm, as the brand continues its journey to reach new audiences. She continues to harness everything she has learned to better the business, her teams and herself; a quality that makes her a truly outstanding P&G-er.      

Nominated by Katharine Newby Grant, vice-president, marketing & beauty care, Procter & Gamble Northern Europe

