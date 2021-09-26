Faces to Watch 2021: Rhianna Smith

Rhianna started her career at Sainsbury’s and moved to Deliveroo in 2019. She is commercially and consumer-driven, and able to use data and insight to develop compelling propositions and campaigns. This, combined with her ability to take a creative leap, has meant she has driven strong brand metrics and business growth across everything that she has worked on.

Rhianna has risen through the ranks quickly, from leading our new restaurant partner propositions, to heading up our fast-growing grocery business. Key successes for Rhianna include launching Nando’s exclusively on to Deliveroo, driving awareness, consideration and business growth of the brand with a number of 360 campaigns and developing the proposition for Deliveroo’s first Christmas campaign.

Rhianna led the charge in responding and adapting to an evolving consumer mindset throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. This led to her promotion to head of grocery marketing, where she has been an instrumental player in growing the business and launching key partners on to the platform, such as Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Aldi.

Above all, Rhianna is a pleasure to work with, a fantastic team player and a strong leader.

Nominated by Caroline Harris, UK and Ireland marketing director, Deliveroo



