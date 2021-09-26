Caroline Harris
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Faces to Watch 2021: Rhianna Smith

Head of marketing, grocery, Deliveroo.

Rhianna Smith
Rhianna Smith

Rhianna started her career at Sainsbury’s and moved to Deliveroo in 2019. She is commercially and consumer-driven, and able to use data and insight to develop compelling propositions and campaigns. This, combined with her ability to take a creative leap, has meant she has driven strong brand metrics and business growth across everything that she has worked on.

Rhianna has risen through the ranks quickly, from leading our new restaurant partner propositions, to heading up our fast-growing grocery business. Key successes for Rhianna include launching Nando’s exclusively on to Deliveroo, driving awareness, consideration and business growth of the brand with a number of 360 campaigns and developing the proposition for Deliveroo’s first Christmas campaign.

Rhianna led the charge in responding and adapting to an evolving consumer mindset throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. This led to her promotion to head of grocery marketing, where she has been an instrumental player in growing the business and launching key partners on to the platform, such as Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Aldi.

Above all, Rhianna is a pleasure to work with, a fantastic team player and a strong leader.

Nominated by Caroline Harris, UK and Ireland marketing director, Deliveroo

Take me back to the main Faces to Watch list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now