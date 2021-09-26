Louise Peacocke
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Faces to Watch 2021: Robyn Squires

Digital development director (PG One), Starcom.

Robyn Squires
Robyn Squires

Robyn’s rare combination of experience, from the rigour of operations to the creativity of comms planning, and now a future-proofing focus on digital strategy, makes her a modern-day agency triple threat. She always thinks business- and team-first, rolling out a programme to upskill her peers to navigate the complexity of digital.

Robyn spearheaded the rollout of PG One’s transformational gaming programme, setting the ground rules for how P&G capitalises on the opportunity (such as Aussie live on Twitch).

As planning lead for P&G’s portfolio of beauty brands, she developed commerce and performance media solutions and designed award-winning creative ideas such as Herbal Essences’ experiential posters. She really understands what grows a client’s business and always finds a solution that makes a difference. Robyn is the most driven and determined of directors and unequivocally a Face to Watch.

Nominated by Louise Peacocke, managing director, PG One (Starcom)

