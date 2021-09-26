Emily Scovell
Faces to Watch 2021: Rosalie Shakir

Business director, media planning, Mindshare UK.

Ros never entertains conventional or tired thinking, and always shares brilliant suggestions on how to improve an idea or approach, demonstrated through her passion for sustainable planning.

With increasing momentum behind the issue of sustainability, Ros is using her planning expertise to reinforce the case for sustainable decision-making by piloting carbon-tracking of plans and assessing the environmental impact of potential media partners.

In support of her outstanding work, Ros was celebrated by Mindshare on International Women’s Day. She is an inspiring woman in the industry, recognised for her drive to achieve and empathetic team management.

Throughout her career, Ros has strived to develop her skills. She took part in the IPA Advanced certificate and achieved the highest distinction awarded that year, with the IPA commenting: “I rarely see such high grades across IPA qualifications, let alone one as difficult and demanding as the IPA Advanced Certificate.”

Nominated by Emily Scovell, partner/joint head of planning, Mindshare UK

