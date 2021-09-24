Faces to Watch 2021: Roxy Dinh

Given that Dinh grew up in Vietnam, started her agency career in New York and now works in London, her current role suits her down to the ground. “I’ve always missed working with a client with global scope,” she says. “So when the H&M global role came along, it was the right fit for me.”

Dinh leads a team of 32 specialists who deliver paid social and programmatic activity for H&M worldwide. Her work has helped achieve 18% year-on-year growth in investment, an average client satisfaction rating that’s above 8.5 across the year, and H&M extending Zenith’s scope from just paid social into programmatic.

“I try to lead by example and with the values of empathy, inclusion and belonging,” she says of an approach that saw her respond to the 2020 murder of George Floyd by setting up safe spaces for colleagues to open up about their experiences of systemic racism. She also put together a “playbook” of advice for clients as to how they can support and champion black voices and talent. And, eventually, she aims to empower people in her homeland.

“I hope I’ll one day be able to take the knowledge I’ve gathered and return to Vietnam,” Dinh says. “I’d like to give opportunities in the media to young talent there. I’d like to grow my country.”

Nominated by Thiago Correa, managing partner, Performics at Zenith UK

