Faces to Watch 2021: Sarah Fritz

With her smart thinking and communication skills, Sarah is a breath of fresh air for the Momentum strategy team. She’s formed strong bonds with colleagues and global clients, such as SAP, and shared her unwavering passion for all things digital and social. Sarah has not only delivered exceptional ecommerce work with Nestlé across its pet care products, but has also been instrumental in offering solutions for creative and business leadership. Do not be deceived by the “digital” in her title, Sarah is a brilliant strategic all-rounder. Beyond client work, Sarah has made a big impact on our agency as part of our Active Citizen programme and by contributing to Momentum’s DE&I initiatives. She helped educate employees around Black History Month and, more recently, was featured on an internal podcast launched to inform and inspire Momentum employees globally. The only way is up for Sarah – she is destined for big things.

Nominated by Tim Walsh, UK head of strategy, Momentum Worldwide

