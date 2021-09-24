Faces to Watch 2021: Sophia Amico

Sophia has flourished over the past year, developing into an experienced content expert with impressive speed. Listed as one of Wavemaker UK’s top 10 highest performers of 2020, Sophia truly brings her own values and beliefs into her work. Her ability to look at things with a fresh perspective outside the media bubble is commendable, and she is an expert at putting herself into another audience’s shoes, giving her a real advantage when answering briefs for clients. Her latest work saw her secure Tradepoint as co-headline sponsor of TalkSport’s coverage of Euro 2020, including daily credits and co-branded promo trails as well as sponsored activity on social and digital throughout the entire tournament. Above all, she is creative, tenacious and a huge team player. It’s these three things that make her an amazing asset to Wavemaker UK and an incredibly valued member of the Wavemaker Content team.

Nominated by Abigail Russell, content director, partnerships and sponsorship, Wavemaker UK

