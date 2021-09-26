Rania Robinson
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Faces to Watch 2021: Summer Rozenbroek

Marketing manager and production assistant, Quiet Storm.

Summer Rozenbroek
Summer Rozenbroek

Summer is a driving force for change at Quiet Storm and in the wider industry. She led the agency’s groundbreaking diversity initiative, Create Not Hate, encouraging underrepresented young people into the creative industries, achieving a 500 million reach with zero media budget, and winning at Campaign’s Purpose Awards.

She has a natural talent for leadership and was voted overwhelmingly by 90% of staff to represent their interests on the agency’s new Employee Ownership Trust board.

Along with heading up the agency’s marketing efforts, Summer spearheads sustainability actions and leads the staff welfare programme. Her input at so many levels of the agency’s operations also helped Quiet Storm win nine clients in the 2020 financial year and achieve a 100% pitch conversion rate.

Summer contributed tremendously to raising Quiet Storm’s profile, widely recognised as a purposeful and creative business.

Nominated by Rania Robinson, chief executive, Quiet Storm

Take me back to the main Faces to Watch list 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now