Faces to Watch 2021: Summer Rozenbroek

Summer is a driving force for change at Quiet Storm and in the wider industry. She led the agency’s groundbreaking diversity initiative, Create Not Hate, encouraging underrepresented young people into the creative industries, achieving a 500 million reach with zero media budget, and winning at Campaign’s Purpose Awards.

She has a natural talent for leadership and was voted overwhelmingly by 90% of staff to represent their interests on the agency’s new Employee Ownership Trust board.

Along with heading up the agency’s marketing efforts, Summer spearheads sustainability actions and leads the staff welfare programme. Her input at so many levels of the agency’s operations also helped Quiet Storm win nine clients in the 2020 financial year and achieve a 100% pitch conversion rate.

Summer contributed tremendously to raising Quiet Storm’s profile, widely recognised as a purposeful and creative business.

Nominated by Rania Robinson, chief executive, Quiet Storm



