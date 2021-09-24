Monty Verdi
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Faces to Watch 2021: Tom Lee

Creative, VCCP.

Tom Lee
Tom Lee

Tom was hired after completing a placement in 2017. Since then, he has rapidly grown into one of the most sought-after creatives across the partnership. A truly integrated creative, he is equally prolific working in content and social as he is in more traditional channels. A modern hybrid creative through and through, Tom is as happy crafting copy as he is putting together a beautifully designed deck. Some recent standout work that sums up his diverse talents include a charming film made for LinkedIn and working as part of the team that saw the launch of The Owithin Fortnite.

Nominated by Monty Verdi, executive creative director, VCCP        

Take me back to the main Faces to Watch list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now