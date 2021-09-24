Faces to Watch 2021: Tom Lee

Tom was hired after completing a placement in 2017. Since then, he has rapidly grown into one of the most sought-after creatives across the partnership. A truly integrated creative, he is equally prolific working in content and social as he is in more traditional channels. A modern hybrid creative through and through, Tom is as happy crafting copy as he is putting together a beautifully designed deck. Some recent standout work that sums up his diverse talents include a charming film made for LinkedIn and working as part of the team that saw the launch of The O 2 within Fortnite.

Nominated by Monty Verdi, executive creative director, VCCP

