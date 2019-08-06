Fallon brings in new top creative and strategist

Fallon London has appointed Olly Markeson as strategy director and João Paulo Testa as creative director.

Testa will partner creative director Ronaldo Tavares. The trio will be the most senior staff working only at Fallon, which operates under the leadership of sister agency Leo Burnett.

Markeson will report to Leo Burnett and Fallon chief strategy officer Josh Bullmore, while Testa will report to chief creative officer Chaka Sobhani. Markeson will be responsible for strategic execution on the Skoda account.

Testa joins from F/Nazca Saatchi & Saatchi in Brazil. Markeson joins from Virgin Management, where he was brand strategist.

Charlie Rudd, chief executive of Leo Burnett and Fallon, said: "Both Olly and JP have the ideal blend of strategic and creative rigour, and we are very lucky that these two impressive individuals have chosen to join us. I know they will help make our work better."