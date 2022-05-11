Famous Grouse owner appoints Wunderman Thompson

Edrington, which owns spirit brands The Macallan, Famous Grouse and Courvoisier, has appointed Wunderman Thompson as its international digital partner, following a competitive pitch.

The WPP agency, which pitched against several undisclosed agencies to clinch the account, becomes responsible for digital commerce, content and media strategy across Edrington's brand portfolio. The aim is to increase traffic to and conversion at Edrington UK's direct-to-consumer sites, which have international reach.

Wunderman Thompson will not directly take over the business from an incumbent agency. However, in 2019 Edrington appointed Manchester-based Access to develop a global digital plaform.

Wunderman Thompson's work will start rolling out in July this year, when Edrington deploys its new digital commerce strategy.

Sarah Mayhead, Edrington UK's digital commerce director, said: "Wunderman Thompson's approach was inspiring and they instantly started to answer our key strategic questions, which gave us huge confidence in their approach and made it clear that they're the right digital partner for Edrington UK.

"It's clear to see that they not only have expertise within the luxury sector, but also across many other capabilities that we need to focus on, including brand, commerce, content and CRM."

Pip Hulbert, Wunderman Thompson's UK chief executive, added: "We loved meeting the Edrington UK team during the pitch process, and we feel really privileged to be able to work on such a fantastic portfolio of brands, and have the opportunity to build on our integrated experience working with The Macallan.

"Our strategy will be grounded in whole brand thinking, a holistic approach that places consistency and creativity at every touchpoint."