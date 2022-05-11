Ben Bold
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Famous Grouse owner appoints Wunderman Thompson

Agency already worked with The Macallan across brand, CRM and digital experience.

Edrington: appointed Wunderman Thompson to global digital remit
Edrington: appointed Wunderman Thompson to global digital remit

Edrington, which owns spirit brands The Macallan, Famous Grouse and Courvoisier, has appointed Wunderman Thompson as its international digital partner, following a competitive pitch.

The WPP agency, which pitched against several undisclosed agencies to clinch the account, becomes responsible for digital commerce, content and media strategy across Edrington's brand portfolio. The aim is to increase traffic to and conversion at Edrington UK's direct-to-consumer sites, which have international reach.

Wunderman Thompson will not directly take over the business from an incumbent agency. However, in 2019 Edrington appointed Manchester-based Access to develop a global digital plaform.

Wunderman Thompson's work will start rolling out in July this year, when Edrington deploys its new digital commerce strategy.

Sarah Mayhead, Edrington UK's digital commerce director, said: "Wunderman Thompson's approach was inspiring and they instantly started to answer our key strategic questions, which gave us huge confidence in their approach and made it clear that they're the right digital partner for Edrington UK.

"It's clear to see that they not only have expertise within the luxury sector, but also across many other capabilities that we need to focus on, including brand, commerce, content and CRM."

Pip Hulbert, Wunderman Thompson's UK chief executive, added: "We loved meeting the Edrington UK team during the pitch process, and we feel really privileged to be able to work on such a fantastic portfolio of brands, and have the opportunity to build on our integrated experience working with The Macallan.

"Our strategy will be grounded in whole brand thinking, a holistic approach that places consistency and creativity at every touchpoint."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Shopability: the 3 fundamentals you need to know

Shopability: the 3 fundamentals you need to know

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago
5 TV ads to put a spring in your step

5 TV ads to put a spring in your step

Promoted

May 06, 2022
Liz Barnsdale IPA iList 2022

Liz Barnsdale IPA iList 2022

Promoted

May 04, 2022
Leila Siddiqi IPA iList 2022

Leila Siddiqi IPA iList 2022

Promoted

May 04, 2022