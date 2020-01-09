Fayola Douglas
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Fantastic Beasts to invade Natural History Museum

Visitors can compare fact and fiction in exhibition.

Fantastic Beasts: erumpent horn will be on display
Fantastic Beasts: erumpent horn will be on display

The Natural History Museum has partnered Warner Bros on an exhibition that will contain fictional creatures from the Fantastic Beasts series.

"Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Nature" was inspired by the book by JK Rowling (under the pseudonym Newt Scamander) and film series, and will also exhibit specimens and artefacts from the museum's collection.

Real-life creatures set to go on show from spring 2020 include a tiger, peacock spider and a Galápagos marine iguana. Fictional relics include an erumpent horn and dragon skull. Visitors will be able to compare the mating rituals of the peacock spider to the wizarding world's erumpent.

The stories of conservationists and the fictional story of Scamander's commitment to beasts in the wizarding world aim to communicate to guests the importance of caring for the planet.

Clare Matterson, executive director of engagement at the Natural History Museum, said: "Bringing characters from the wizarding world together with some of the most fantastic creatures from the natural world will produce a captivating experience that will show how the natural world has inspired legends and stories that have enthralled generations."

Moreover, an upcoming BBC One show presented by Stephen Fry and produced in partnership with the Natural History Museum and Warner Bros will explore the stories of mythical creatures and their connections with animals roaming the planet today.

Framestore will produce the beasts for the exhibition. Google Arts & Culture is delivering immersive digital content. On Purpose Group brokered the partnership.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now