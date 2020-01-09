Fantastic Beasts to invade Natural History Museum

The Natural History Museum has partnered Warner Bros on an exhibition that will contain fictional creatures from the Fantastic Beasts series.

"Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Nature" was inspired by the book by JK Rowling (under the pseudonym Newt Scamander) and film series, and will also exhibit specimens and artefacts from the museum's collection.

Real-life creatures set to go on show from spring 2020 include a tiger, peacock spider and a Galápagos marine iguana. Fictional relics include an erumpent horn and dragon skull. Visitors will be able to compare the mating rituals of the peacock spider to the wizarding world's erumpent.

The stories of conservationists and the fictional story of Scamander's commitment to beasts in the wizarding world aim to communicate to guests the importance of caring for the planet.

Clare Matterson, executive director of engagement at the Natural History Museum, said: "Bringing characters from the wizarding world together with some of the most fantastic creatures from the natural world will produce a captivating experience that will show how the natural world has inspired legends and stories that have enthralled generations."

Moreover, an upcoming BBC One show presented by Stephen Fry and produced in partnership with the Natural History Museum and Warner Bros will explore the stories of mythical creatures and their connections with animals roaming the planet today.

Framestore will produce the beasts for the exhibition. Google Arts & Culture is delivering immersive digital content. On Purpose Group brokered the partnership.