Fashion and beauty brands fly the flag for Pride Month

Pride Month is finally here, and while Covid-19 may have removed the physical events this year, brands are coming out in full swing to show their support for the LGBT+ community.

While last year saw community cups from Budweiser and "proud" playlists on Amazon, the new decade has already seen inclusivity efforts from Levi’s, Nike and Puma, to name but a few.

To celebrate the enduring role of brands in educating wider society and celebrating the LGBT+ community, Campaign has compiled the fashion-forward campaigns kicking off this year’s Pride season.

Levi’s

Featuring Campaign cover star Alaska Thunderfuck 5000, Levi's enlisted the help of non-heteronormative people to front its latest rainbow-themed collection.

Created in tandem with a project focused on LGBT+ by photographer Tillett Wright, all proceeds from the Use Your Voice collection will go to OutRight Action International – a non-profit organisation that aims to defend and advance human rights for LGBT+ people across the globe.

Puma

Puma has collaborated with actress and model Cara Delevingne to create a 13-piece range comprising rainbow-coloured flip-flops, hoodies and bum bags.

Although Delevingne will on longer be able to wear the collection at this year’s Pride events, the brand ambassador will be showing off the items during Pride-based events on TikTok and Puma’s social media platforms throughout June, with 20% of the sale proceeds donated to the Cara Delevingne Foundation in support of LGBT+ charities including GLAAD, The Trevor Project and Mind Out.

"Cara’s active voice as a leader and a member of LGBT community made her a perfect partner to collaborate with on this Pride-inspired project," Adam Petrick, global director of brand and marketing at Puma, said.

"It’s more important now than ever to support each other and, through this collection, it reminds us that we’re always stronger together."

Nyx

Following suit from PinkNews and Gay Times, Nyx has organised a virtual Pride march alongside a digital educational resource platform to allow people to better understand the LGBT+ community, how to use correct pronouns and how to be an active advocate within wider society.

The brand’s year-long "Proud allies for all" campaign also includes a revamp of Nyx’s Ultimate Shadow Palette, with social media posts promoting beauty as a form of artistry for LGBT+ members.

Nike

Taking into account the black and brown stripes used to represent the ethnic diversity of people in the LGBT+ community, Nike’s "Be true" collection riffs off classic shoe syles to create multicoloured trainers, understated kicks and some Pride-inspired sandals thrown in for good measure.

The brand’s customisation platform also allows users to create looks inspired by bisexual, pansexual, non-binary and transgender flags.

Converse

Nike’s sister company Converse has evolved its Chuck Taylor All Star sneakers to promote a message of "pride, equality [and] love" during June.

Launched globally on Friday (29 May) and comprising T-shirts, high-tops and bucket hats, this marks Converse’s fifth year celebrating Pride.

Morphe

Fronted by the beauty brand’s "Student squad", Morphe’s Pride collection aims to encourage LGBT+ people to embrace their authentic selves through a series of eyeshadows, brushes and a rainbow shine lip gloss.

All net proceeds of the Free to Be collection – a minimum of $50,000 (£40,474) – will be donated to GLSEN, which aims to protect LGBT+ pupils and students of marginalised identities in schools across the US.