Gemma Charles
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Fashion brand Nubian Skin wins TfL BAME ad prize

Football initiative Grassroots for Good named as runner-up.

Nubian Skin: specialises in underwear and hosiery
Nubian Skin: specialises in underwear and hosiery

Nubian Skin has scooped City Hall and Transport for London’s competition aimed at improving black, Asian and minority-ethnic diversity in advertising

The win means the fashion brand, which specialises in nude underwear and hosiery for people of colour, receives £500,000 of advertising on the TfL estate. 

Ade Hassan, founder of Nubian Skin, told Campaign: "To have an opportunity like this is phenomenal." She added that, as Nubian Skin had just moved to a direct-to-consumer model, the win "could not have come at a better time".

The winning work uses the tagline: "A different kind of nude."

TfL's competition, now in its second year, was designed to tackle tokenism, combat stereotypes and make advertising in London more representative of the capital’s ethnic diversity. Working with TfL’s media partners, Global and JCDecaux UK, the competition called on brands to create ads that offered authentic portrayals of London’s BAME communities.

Judges included British Vogue publishing director Vanessa Kingori  who is in conversation with WPP's Karen Blackett in the latest issue of Campaign  along with Engine Creative chief executive Ete Davies and R/GA creative director Dayoung Yun.

Davies said of the work: "I think it’s going to be arresting; it will spark the debate around underwear and nude, but also it will start to represent minority groups in a bit more of an authentic way and create a little bit of those human connections that now more than ever our society needs." 

Community football programme Grassroots for Good was awarded the runner-up prize of up to £50,000 worth of digital advertising space. Its campaign celebrates the power of grassroots sport. It will go on display across the TfL network later this year. 

Chris Macleod, TfL’s customer director, added that both his organisation and City Hall wanted to show that the network is "open and fair".

"I hope this [Nubian Skin] campaign, along with the others, acts as a catalyst to encourage widespread positive change throughout the industry," he said.

Last year, the competition focused on gender and was framed as a challenge to advertisers to make representation of women less uniform. It was won by Holland & Barrett for its work aimed at breaking the social stigma around the menopause.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

4 ways to think creatively: Cancer Research UK, Time to Change, Mars and Lucozade

4 ways to think creatively: Cancer Research UK, Time to Change, Mars and Lucozade

Promoted

February 05, 2020
How to decentralise your marketing and localisation

How to decentralise your marketing and localisation

Promoted

February 05, 2020
Why responsible advertising is everyone's business

Why responsible advertising is everyone's business

Promoted

February 04, 2020
7 ways to make the most of connected TV

7 ways to make the most of connected TV

Promoted

February 03, 2020