Kate Magee
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Fashion Targets Breast Cancer selects Adam & Eve/DDB

Breast Cancer Now has appointed Adam & Eve/DDB as the strategic and creative agency for its Fashion Targets Breast Cancer campaign.

Previous Fashion Targets Breast Cancer activity (picture: Leonn Ward)
The agency won the account following a competitive pitch. It will start work with the UK’s largest breast cancer research charity to develop a new concept for the annual campaign, which will launch in April 2019.

Fashion Targets Breast Cancer’s senior campaign manager Sarah Horn said Adam & Eve/DDB would "help us develop our strategic proposition and creative concept to bring Fashion Targets Breast Cancer to life over the coming years.

"The campaign has achieved so much over the past 20 years, and so the brief for 2019 is to ensure that we continue to build on our successes, as well as challenge our thinking to deliver a campaign that maximises all opportunities, and is bigger and better than ever before."

Fashion Targets Breast Cancer was founded by Ralph Lauren in 1996. It launched with a T-shirt campaign featuring supermodels Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss.

It is now supported by several leading high-street brands – Marks & Spencer, Debenhams and River Island have all taken part in previous years – each of which carry products where at least 30% of the price is donation to Breast Cancer Now.

The initiative has raised £15m for breast cancer research since launch.

Breast Cancer Now launched in June 2015, created by the merger of research charities Breast Cancer Campaign and Breakthrough Breast Cancer. Rainey Kelly Campbell Roalfe/Y&R (now VMLY&R) handled the launch campaign for the charity as well as working on the fashion initiative.

