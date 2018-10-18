Simon Gwynn
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Fast and furious three: car brands rapped for encouraging dangerous driving

The Advertising Standards Authority has banned ads from Ford, Nissan and Abarth, each of which it found to encourage unsafe or irresponsible driving.

The Advertising Standards Authority has banned ads from Ford, Nissan and Abarth for encouraging unsafe or irresponsible driving.

Twelve people complained to the watchdog about a spot for Ford, shown in cinemas and on YouTube, that featured the Dylan Thomas poem Do Not Go Gentle into that Good Night read over shots of people experiencing moments of frustration, before a Mustang is shown driving out of a car park into the street.

The ad was one of the last to be created by Ford’s dedicated WPP shop, Global Team Blue, before it lost the creative business to BBDO earlier this month.

Ford told the ASA that the spot featured no scenes of road rage and that the car was not shown driving faster than 15mph.

However, the watchdog said it suggested that driving was a way of releasing anger, which put the driver, other motorists and pedestrians at risk – and, as a result, it encouraged unsafe driving and breached the CAP Code on motoring.

Ads for Nissan and Abarth, meanwhile, were banned after a single complaint each. Nissan’s TV spot, created by TBWA\London, depicts a couple driving to the airport in a rush. When a pedestrian appears in the street, the car quickly stops, while the text "Intelligent emergency braking" appears on screen.

The ASA ruled that the spot encouraged dangerous and irresponsible driving because it both exaggerated the benefit of the vehicle’s safety features and showed the car being driven at excessive speeds. This echoed an almost identical decision in August on a Volkswagen ad from Adam & Eve/DDB.

The YouTube film for Abarth – owned by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles – shows four models racing through a series of elevated roads with features such as steep inclines, tilts, spirals and rollercoaster-like bumps.

FCA said it had been inspired by Hot Wheels children’s toys and the ad was intended to be fantastical in nature, and so did not encourage irresponsible driving.

However, the watchdog said the Hot Wheels reference would not be immediately obvious to all viewers and the roads depicted were not as far from reality as the company suggested. It again ruled that the ad condoned irresponsible driving that could be emulated, therefore breaching the CAP Code.

The ASA said that all three ads should not appear again in their current forms.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Why changing people's minds is the real business we're in

Promoted

Added 40 hours ago

Why changing people's minds is the real business we're in

AGENCY
Tackling the diversity and talent shortage with planning internships

Promoted

October 18, 2018

Tackling the diversity and talent shortage with planning internships

Opportunity to build your events marketing career

Promoted

October 17, 2018

Opportunity to build your events marketing career

MEDIA
Have we reached a turning point for marketers and advertisers?

Promoted

October 17, 2018

Have we reached a turning point for marketers and advertisers?