Charlotte Rawlings
Added 33 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Fawnbrake founder Amelia Torode makes strategic shift to hackathon-style model

Fawnbrake: The StratHack Company will close the communication gap between experts and clients.

Amelia Torode: founded Fawnbrake in 2017
The Fawnbrake Collective has shifted its focus to a more collaborative approach to strategy and is now named Fawnbrake: The StratHack Company, reflecting its shift in emphasis.

Fawnbrake was created by Amelia Torode in 2017 to act as an alternative to the traditional agency model, a place where clients could get easy access to freelancers and experts, who in turn would enjoy more freedom and flexibility.

However, with the Covid-19 pandemic proving detrimental to client-expert communication, Torode has decided to change course with Fawnbrake: The StratHack Company, which has been created to integrate and simplify the process of "strategic ideation".

The StratHack methodology, which has been described as "Cross Fit for the brain", takes inspiration from product hackathons at which groups of experts come together in a timed event to produce a prototype or a solution to a problem. 

Torode explained: “It's fast, collaborative strategic ideation. It’s very different to ad agencies or management consultancies, who typically take away the problem and solve it separately.”

Instead, StratHack aims to give Fawnbrake's clients, which have included Google, Sky, UN World Food Program and War Paint: Makeup for Men, more opportunities to contribute to their own strategies and communicating directly with the experts working on them.

Torode described the original agency and management consultancy models as “too long, too layered, [and] too expensive”. She added: “These global corporate structures are failing both talent and clients who are paying through the nose for the privilege.”

“The future belongs to companies who can provide actionable, objective, and integrated thinking to clients. Integrated in terms of corporate communications, internal communications, and consumer communications. And we believe that brand is the glue that links these all together.

“The pandemic has broken down walls in working processes. The era of the ‘Big Reveal’ is over. Twenty-first century strategy is a team sport. We can go further and faster together.”

