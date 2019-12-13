Ben Bold
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

FCA sends request for information to M&C Saatchi in wake of scandal

News does not necessarily pre-empt formal investigation.

Kershaw: group CEO is staying on to avoid further instability
Kershaw: group CEO is staying on to avoid further instability

The Financial Conduct Authority is examining M&C Saatchi’s accounting scandal, according to a story in the Financial Times.

The newspaper has reported that the escalating crisis at the UK arm of the agency – something that has resulted in an £11.6m "adjustment" over two years, a plummeting share price, the loss of the NatWest ad account and a board exodus – has sparked a request for information from the financial watchdog.

While the move is preliminary and does not necessarily presage a formal investigation, the FCA – a client of M&C Saatchi – is empowered to fully investigate a company and prosecute if it has transgressed financial conduct regulations.

According to an unnamed source cited in the report, such inquiries are considered "routine" in the wake of large-scale corporate announcements around accounting mistakes.

M&C Saatchi’s share price, which was near £4 in March, has fallen three-quarters this year, dropping to 79p last week when the company admitted that its accounting "misstatements" that first came to light in August were worse than expected.

But the agency’s fortunes appear to be worsening, with news that Maurice Saatchi, one of its co-founders, has parted ways with fellow founding partners David Kershaw, Jeremy Sinclair and Bill Muirhead.

Lord Saatchi resigned as executive director, alongside the three independent non-executive directors, Sir Michael Peat, Michael Dobbs and Lorna Tilbian. The directors had disagreed with the manner in which the accounting scandal was being handled and questioned whether Kershaw should remain as chief executive.

Earlier this week, worldwide chief executive Moray MacLennan sought to reassure staff and clients, telling employees in an internal memo that the underlying business is sound and that it would "emerge stronger" from the crisis.

Neither M&C Saatchi nor the FCA have responded to Campaign at the time of writing.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How publishers can make it easier for readers to pay

How publishers can make it easier for readers to pay

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
The future's bright, the future's Gold

The future's bright, the future's Gold

Promoted

December 10, 2019
8 ways that media can drive ecommerce

8 ways that media can drive ecommerce

Promoted

December 06, 2019
AGENCY
Job description: Marketing co-ordinator

Job description: Marketing co-ordinator

Promoted

December 04, 2019