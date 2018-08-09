Omar Oakes
FCA stays with MG OMD as media budget grows

The Financial Conduct Authority has kept the faith with Manning Gottlieb OMD to handle its buying and planning business after a competitive pitch.

FCA: launched new campaign today warning of pension scams
The government agency reappointed the Omnicom agency on a four year deal totaling £22m –an estimated £5.5m per year – which is a significantly bigger media budget compared to when when MG OMD was first hired in 2015

Three years ago the Omnicom agency took on the business from MediaCom Manchester and Carat, who respectively held the planning and buying responsibilities for the £800,000 account.

Today the FCA launched a new campaign with The Pensions Regulator, created by M&C Saatchi, which aims to help cosumers better understand the warning signs of scammers trying to steal their pension pots. 

The new campaign, "Don’t let a scammer enjoy your retirement", is running on TV, social media, digital and radio and is targeted at people aged 45-65.

The creative is a rather straightforward cautionary tale, compared to the more surreal FCA ads about payment protection insurnace that featured a disembodied Arnold Schwarzenegger android character. The ads, also created by M&C Saatchi, first ran last September. 

The FCA was launched in 2013 by then chancellor George Osborne as an independent watchdog to build consumer trust and conidence in financial services. 

Emma Stranack, head of business and consumer communications at the FCA said that MG OMD "presented a well-evidenced proposal and I look forward to a fulfilling and effective partnership."

