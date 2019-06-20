Gurjit Degun
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

FCB Inferno lands more golds in Brand Experience and Mobile Lions

It was another awards evening with no Grand Prix for the UK.

'StorySign': the FCB Inferno work has won more Lions
'StorySign': the FCB Inferno work has won more Lions

FCB Inferno and Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO picked up a gold Lion each in the Brand Experience & Activation category for Huawei and Guinness respectively.

Last night was another awards show with no Grand Prix for the UK.

McCann New York bagged the coveted prize with "Changing the game" for Microsoft, for which it created a games console for players with limited mobility.

The jury said this project not only "transforms" people’s experience of the brand but also "generates confidence".

Creative eCommerce

A Grand Prix was awarded to RBK Communications for its work creating the world’s first credit card that limits your spending based on carbon emissions.

RBK worked with H&K Sweden and Doconomy to invent Do Black. It was praised at Cannes Lions in the Creative eCommerce category.

In the UK, FCB Inferno scooped a bronze for The Big Issue "Pay it forward".

Mobile

FCB New York took home a Grand Prix for its "Whopper detour" work with Burger King in the Mobile category.

Once again, FCB Inferno won a gold and a silver for The Big Issue, as well as a gold and a bronze for Huawei "StorySign".

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

"Do we treat them as humans or do we treat them as eyeballs?"

"Do we treat them as humans or do we treat them as eyeballs?"

Promoted

Added 5 hours ago
Never mind purpose, what's your legacy?

Never mind purpose, what's your legacy?

Promoted

Added 9 hours ago
'Curiosity is a muscle' - Google's Ben Jones

'Curiosity is a muscle' - Google's Ben Jones

Promoted

Added 11 hours ago
Gen Z refuses to have its gender put in a box

Gen Z refuses to have its gender put in a box

Promoted

Added 11 hours ago