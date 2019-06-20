FCB Inferno lands more golds in Brand Experience and Mobile Lions

FCB Inferno and Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO picked up a gold Lion each in the Brand Experience & Activation category for Huawei and Guinness respectively.

Last night was another awards show with no Grand Prix for the UK.

McCann New York bagged the coveted prize with "Changing the game" for Microsoft, for which it created a games console for players with limited mobility.

The jury said this project not only "transforms" people’s experience of the brand but also "generates confidence".

Creative eCommerce

A Grand Prix was awarded to RBK Communications for its work creating the world’s first credit card that limits your spending based on carbon emissions.

RBK worked with H&K Sweden and Doconomy to invent Do Black. It was praised at Cannes Lions in the Creative eCommerce category.

In the UK, FCB Inferno scooped a bronze for The Big Issue "Pay it forward".

Mobile

FCB New York took home a Grand Prix for its "Whopper detour" work with Burger King in the Mobile category.

Once again, FCB Inferno won a gold and a silver for The Big Issue, as well as a gold and a bronze for Huawei "StorySign".