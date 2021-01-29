Daniel Farey-Jones
FCB Inferno in leadership change as Katy Wright is promoted to MD

Chief executive and founder Frazer Gibney becomes advisory chairman.

FCB Inferno: Wright, Lee, Jiggins and Jaffé
Interpublic agency FCB Inferno has promoted head of account management Katy Wright to managing director, with long-serving chief executive Frazer Gibney stepping back to become advisory chairman.

Wright becomes part of a four-strong leadership team that includes chief creative officer Owen Lee, head of strategy Ben Jaffé and chief marketing officer Sharon Jiggins.

Founding Inferno with Tim Doust in 2000, Gibney said he was “proud” to have a “deep bench of talent that contributed to a successful succession plan”.

Gibney has stayed at the agency through Inferno’s acquisition by IPG in 2013 and subsequent merger with DraftFCB to create FCB Inferno in 2014. In addition to his new advisory role, he will work on special projects with FCB global chief executive Carter Murray.

Wright, according to the agency, has been “instrumental in winning and leading key client accounts including Valspar, BMW and Kimberly-Clark brands Andrex and Kleenex” and has helped drive training and development.

She said: “I have always seen creativity as a team sport and I’m a big fan of working as a team. Being part of the new leadership alongside Owen’s exceptional creativity, Ben’s strategic acumen and Sharon’s understanding of commercial purpose is an exciting and welcome challenge.”

