FCB Inferno leads UK nominations in sustainability Lions

FCB Inferno scooped three out of eight UK nominations in the Sustainable Development Goals category at the Cannes Lions on Thursday, scoring two nominations for its Huawei "StorySign" campaign and one for "Pay it forward" for The Big Issue.

Grey London secured two nods for its campaign for the United Nations on climate change, "The people’s seat".

Three other UK agencies made the shortlist. Fallon was shortlisted for Skoda "Tour des femmes", Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO for Guinness "Clear", and R/GA London for Mimica, a "smart packaging solution that reduces food waste and improves food safety".

US agencies, meanwhile, picked up 15 nominations in this category.

McCann New York received six: three for its National Geographic campaign "Planet or plastic"; two for March For Our Lives; and a joint nominatiion with Casonova, McCann Costa Mesa and McCann Canada for Donate Life California.

There was one nomination each for BBDO Atlanta, Participant Media, Goodby Silverstein & Partners, 215 McCann, David Miami, Wing New York, Possible New York/Wunderman New York, Google Creative Lab New York and Alma Miami.

Winners of the Sustainable Development Goals Lions will be announced tomorrow night (Friday), along with the winners of the Glass and Titanium Lions.