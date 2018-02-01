Gurjit Degun
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

FCB Inferno names Richard Lawson as managing director

Richard Lawson, former managing director at Anomaly, is joining FCB Inferno in the same role.

FCB Inferno names Richard Lawson as managing director

He replaces Sharon Jiggins, who has been promoted to newly-created role executive vice president for client services. She will focus clients including Sport England, Beiersdorf and Npower.

Jiggins will also work on the Home Office account, which FCB Inferno has picked up following a competitive pitch process that took place last year.

In his new role Lawson will lead the account management department and focus on client organic growth. He will report to Frazer Gibney, chief executive at FCB Inferno.

Lawson was previously a consultant at Dentsu Aegis Network agencies Carat and Mcgarrybowen. Before this he was managing director at Anomaly between 2015 and 2017. He also spent 13 years at Bartle Bogle Hegarty London from 2002.

Gibney said: "Rich has a wonderful pedigree and a real hunger for producing outstanding work. He has so much to contribute to our agency leadership team, our culture and our clients."

Before commenting please read our rules for commenting on articles.

If you see a comment you find offensive, you can flag it as inappropriate. In the top right-hand corner of an individual comment, you will see 'flag as inappropriate'. Clicking this prompts us to review the comment. For further information see our rules for commenting on articles.

comments powered by Disqus

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
How to win at YouTube

Promoted

February 01, 2018

How to win at YouTube

How to market yourself through your event CV

Promoted

January 30, 2018

How to market yourself through your event CV

MEDIA
Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

Promoted

January 17, 2018

Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

BRANDS
YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy

Promoted

January 16, 2018

YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy