Fayola Douglas
Added 57 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

FCB Inferno shortlisted for four Brand Experience & Activation Lions

McCann London, AMV and Edelman among UK agencies to make shortlist.

Huawei: nominated multiple times
FCB Inferno has led the way for UK agencies in the Brand Experience & Activation Lions shortlist at the Cannes International Festival of Creativity with four nominations.

All four nominations are for Huawei "StorySign". FCB Inferno created an app that used artificial intelligence to translate selected children’s books into sign language.

There were no UK brand experience agencies shortlisted, with ad agencies dominating this category.

McCann London received three nominations, two for "Toxic Toby" for BreezoMeter and the British Lung Foundation, and one for "Visit Xbox" for Microsoft Xbox.

"Toxic Toby" saw a mechanical bear left on lampposts in areas of high pollution, with BreezoMeter’s real-time air-quality data triggering the toy to cough when pollution reached high levels. "Visit Xbox" promoted the best destination to visit in games in a style more commonly accustomed to the travel sector.

Elsewhere in the UK, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO received two nominations for Guiness "Clear", while there was one each for Edelman, Elvis, Mother and Ogilvy. 

US agencies accounted for 78 of the 275 nominations.

