FCB Inferno wins Evening Standard's 'wrap battle' with Boris creative

FCB Inferno has won a contest held by ESI Media to design the creative coverwrap for the Evening Standard with an idea for Valspar that picks out colours from prime minister Boris Johnson’s face and hair.

The ad, "Express yourself with colour", features a zoomed-in picture of Johnson on the outside and text on the inside of the cover (below) profiles some of the paint brand’s range of 2.2 million colours and riffs on the divisive nature of the former London mayor.

As well as featuring on today’s (3 September) edition of the free newspaper, Valspar will also receive a homepage takeover of Standard.co.uk and an out-of-home presence with 300 branded vendors across London and 500 vendor bills and trolley panels, decked out in Valspar colours.

The competition, dubbed Be London’s Headline, was launched in June and attracted 56 entries from more than 30 agencies. It is part of the Standard’s Own the Day proposition, which invites brands to engage with London commuters throughout the day.

Jon O’Donnell, managing director, commercial, at ESI Media, said: "When we launched this competition, we were looking forward to seeing the industry response, but we’ve been bowled over by the high level of entries and creativity we’ve seen.

"The winning creative by Valspar and FCB Inferno is testament to this quality. It’s a perfect fit for the Evening Standard audience, sparking debate at the forefront of the news agenda and celebrating the diversity of Londoners’ opinions, allowing them to truly own the day in the capital and ‘be London’s headline’."

Ben Walker, founder and executive creative director of Who Wot Why and one of the judges, said: "It was great to see creative, relevant thinking applied to actual products – things consumers can go and buy. The winning work was smart, fun, eye-catching and answered the brief really well. I’m off to buy some paint!"