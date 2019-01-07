FCB Inferno's Richard Lawson departs

Richard Lawson, managing director at FCB Inferno, has left the agency after less than a year. It is understood that he is leaving to take up a new role.

Lawson joined FCB Inferno in February last year, replacing Sharon Jiggins, who was promoted to executive vice-president for client services.

Before that, Lawson was a consultant at Carat and Mcgarrybowen. He was also managing director at Anomaly between 2015 and 2017.

Lawson has spent the majority of his career at Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, where he worked for 13 years, starting as an account manager in 2002 and progressing to head of account management.

FCB Inferno and Lawson declined to comment.