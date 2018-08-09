Robert Sawatsky
FCB names chief creative as new international CEO

Luis Silva Dias is promoted to chief executive of FCB International as Sébastian Desclée heads up new global content arm.

Luis Silva Dias has been CCO of FCB International since 2014
In a move it says signals the importance of creative work, FCB Global is promoting its global chief creative officer to chief executive of FCB International.

Luis Silva Dias, who has been creative creative officer of FCB International since 2014, takes over the role from Sébastian Desclée. 

"Having one of our top, beloved creatives now leading our international operations is another testament to our focus on putting creativity at the core of all that we do as a network," Carter Murray, FCB Worldwide chief executive, said in a release. "[Silva Dias] has been a strong champion for pushing our work to new heights and I know he will continue to take us even further in this new role."

Silva Dias, who was recently appointed to the FCB global leadership team also has business experience from Portugal where he served as the agency's president and chief executive from 2005.

He joined FCB in 2000 and was named executive creative director of FCB Portugal in 2002. He later served as chief creative officer for EME starting in 2008.

Desclée, FCB's previous international chief, will now move on lead FuelContent, FCB's global content production arm, as its chief executive.

"I am very pleased to hand over to Luis," Desclée said. "He is the perfect fit for writing the next chapter of FCB International, and I’m certain he will continue to build FCB International over the coming years."

One of Silva Dias' key challenges will be to unite FCB's disparate offices across Asia-Pacific into a cohesive regional network, leveraging India's business strength with New Zealand's creative prowess, a point Campaign raised in FCB's APAC report card for 2017.

In a release, Silva Dias emphasised "this is, above all, an opportunity to influence from a creativity and innovation standpoint. Wherever the market is evolving to, we cannot forget that we are a specialist, added-value industry, not a commoditised service—we are what we do, we create a product that grows our clients’ businesses and value—and thus determines our own. That will be my focus and the challenge I will share with our amazing talent, from all around the world."

A version of this article was first published by Campaign Asia-Pacific

