‘F*ck Mars’: Impero trolls Musk, Bezos and Branson with Future Farm campaign

The spectacle of billionaire Jeff Bezos blasting into space in a phallus-shaped rocket will be rich pickings for mockery for some time yet – and even food brands are getting in on the act.

Plant-based meat alternative brand Future Farm’s "Earth vs Mars" takes a public dig at out-of-touch billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson, and the race to colonise Mars while the Earth’s resources continue to be depleted.

Created by Impero, the ad for the independent and plant-based meat company is clear: by eating more plant-based alternatives, we can safeguard the future of Earth without compromising – or having to up sticks and move to the red planet.

The campaign launched in July with an unbranded mural in East London enticing people to visit Mars with the message "Done With Earth? Mars Awaits". Street posters and pavement art with the same messaging were posted across the city, with supporting social media posts also running across all channels. The work had a grassroots and mysterious feel, purposely designed to generate word-of-mouth and intrigue across social media.

The next phase of the campaign will see the street art and social posts defaced, and the Future Farm brand is revealed, with the bold statement "F*ck Mars. The Future is Earth. The Future is Plant Based" directing people to Future Farm in Sainsbury’s.

Throughout all phases Future Farm-branded out-of-home is running at National Rail sites across the country, with general brand messaging "The Future is Plant Based. The Future is Delicious".

Already the biggest plant-based meat company in Latin America, and market share leader in UAE, Future Farm has set the UK as its next key market. The campaign is aimed at those who are feeling the pressure of wanting to change their dining habits for the good of the environment, but not at the expense of maximum enjoyment "in the now".

OOH media buying was handled by Squadron, while Harvest Digital managed digital and social. PR was by Manifest, with sampling activity, which is planned across London and the South East during July and August, by The Sampling Project. The street art was created by Will Vibes.

Impero’s senior strategist Ella Tramunto said: “In our research, we were told time and time again that our target audience feel that they have to make a choice: environment or indulgence.

“Young people were telling us, it’s like we’ve all given up on the idea that we believe Earth can be saved and be fun too. On top of this, we have this ridiculous scenario where the world’s rich want us to turn our back on Earth, and go to Mars – and young people are saying to us ‘shouldn’t we love Earth before we f*ck Mars too?’”

Future Farm’s marketing director Pedro Zuim added: “Impero have really nailed what we stand for as a brand, and really understood our irreverent nature of it.

“As a brand we are not against billionaires, but we are firmly pro-Earth and think we should all be putting our efforts into enjoying the amazing planet we have. Of course plant-based meat is a great way to ensure this, while having pleasure and eating healthily too.”

