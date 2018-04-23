Brittaney Kiefer
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Fearless Girl and Tide win coveted D&AD black Pencils

Fearless Girl and Tide's 2018 Super Bowl ad won two of the three black Pencils awarded for creative excellence in advertising and design at tonight's D&AD awards ceremony.

Fearless Girl by McCann New York
Fearless Girl by McCann New York

Already holding numerous awards including four Grand Prix at Cannes Lions last year, Fearless Girl took home one black Pencil for outdoor advertising with its bronze statue of a defiant young girl facing the Charging Bull on New York’s Wall Street. It was created by McCann New York for State Street Global Advisors to highlight gender diversity. 

Another black Pencil went to "It’s a Tide ad" in film advertising, Tide’s spot by Saatchi & Saatchi New York that scored a touchdown during Super Bowl LII. 

Australia nabbed the third and final black Pencil for branding, with "Palau Pledge" by Host/Havas for the Palau Legacy Project. The campaign required visitors to Palau to sign a passport pledge to act in an ecologically responsible way on the island. 

Black is the most coveted Pencil at D&AD, reserved for ground-breaking work in its field. Last year five black Pencils were awarded, including two for Channel 4’s "We’re the superhumans" Paralympics campaign, but the UK went home without any of the most prestigious awards this year. 

In total, 721 Pencils were awarded in 2018, down from 732 last year. Seventy-four of those were yellow, which is given to work judged to be the best in the world.

There were 156 graphite Pencils – the equivalent to a silver medal – and 488 woods, which is equivalent to bronze.

The US led the way with 194 Pencils in total, while the UK came in second with 165 Pencils. Japan was a distant third, with 49 Pencils.

BBDO New York was the most awarded advertising agency this year, with 26 Pencils including three yellow, 12 graphite and 11 wood. McCann New York was the second-most awarded ad agency, and Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO was third place. 

The crown of most awarded brand went to State Street Global Advisors. Burger King came in second and Apple was in third.

The most awarded production company was MJZ, which won six Pencils including three yellow, two graphite and one wood. MJZ was followed by Riff Raff in second place and Somesuch in third. 

The three most awarded design agencies, in order, were Jones Knowles Ritchie, The New York Times Magazine and The Guardian.  

This year the President’s Award, which champions creative heroes, was given to Wieden & Kennedy global creative chiefs Colleen DeCourcy and Susan Hoffman. 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
You're racist, ageist and homophobic (without even knowing it)

Promoted

Added 7 hours ago

You're racist, ageist and homophobic (without even knowing it)

AGENCY
World's Leading Independent Agencies: Ex Africa semper aliquid novi

Promoted

April 23, 2018

World's Leading Independent Agencies: Ex Africa semper aliquid novi

AGENCY
World's Leading Independent Agencies: why being independent just isn't enough

Promoted

April 23, 2018

World's Leading Independent Agencies: why being independent just isn't enough

AGENCY
World's Leading Independent Agencies: building the best brands, with you

Promoted

April 20, 2018

World's Leading Independent Agencies: building the best brands, with you