Female Frontier Awards 2022 winners: CEO of the Year

As CEO of global markets & operations at OLIVER and The Inside Ideas Group (IIG) which designs, builds and runs in-house agencies and marketing ecosystems for brands. Sharon Whale is an integral part of the leadership team that has delivered outstanding growth.

She has been in this role since January 2020, and spearheads a ‘people first’ culture which in the last year has led to OLIVER UK being named among the Best Large Companies to work for in the UK on The Sunday Times 100 list. She continues to have huge ambitions for the company, with a mission focused on simplifying marketing complexity for brands, unlocking the power of data, media, creative and technology.

Under her lead, OLIVER and IIG have built a reputation for forging transparent, long-term relationships built on trust, talent, technology and teamwork. It’s a model that’s grown globally and one that is now giving 250 clients a competitive edge. Whale’s business acumen, ambitious leadership style and understanding of client needs helped OLIVER/IIG win numerous awards in the last year.



Judges said Whale demonstrates an admirable approach, combining passion for people with a results-driven focus, and achieving an impressive balance between the two.

