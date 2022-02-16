Staff
Female Frontier Awards 2022 winners: Conquering Creativity

The winner in this category is Katie Dean, associate creative director, 21 Grams London.

Katie Dean joined 21 Grams in September 2020 from VCCP Health, having previously worked with other agencies and as a scientist, specialising in oncology clinical trials. She is on a mission to change perceptions around health advertising which, she says is often seen as the ‘boring cousin’ of consumer advertising. Her aim is to inspire young creatives to view health as every bit as exciting, while also having a deep impact on peoples’ lives. 

In the last year, Dean wrote and illustrated a book for children with arthritis, which included vocabulary aimed at making it easier for them to describe their pain. Dean says that being able to use words such as  a ‘silky gazelle prancing on your knuckles making them swell’, has been a game changer for children.

Dean is also keen to pass on knowledge gained thus far; in the last year, she tutored a team of six graduates and mentored two female juniors for Brixton Finishing School. She also enjoyed an award-winning year, with work picking up several accolades, including Gold and Silver Lions.

Judges found Dean’s story and her work inspiring and said she achieved the rare thing of ‘blending creativity with healthcare and healing.’ 

Shortlisted: 

Caroline Gregory, global brand director, Unilever

Sachini Imbuldeniya, creative director, News UK

Melody Sylvester, head of film, Engine

Anne Lise Waal, chief operating officer and chief technical officer, Attensi

Nicola Wood, creative director, Ogilvy UK

