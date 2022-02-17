Female Frontier Awards 2022 winners: Diverse-Inclusive Workplace

This award recognises a company that has excelled in supporting diversity and inclusion and fostered an environment of genuine respect and trust in the workplace. Judges said MediaCom are pioneers in this area and a role model organisation with much to offer by way of best practice in DE&I.

They highlighted the agency’s internal sponsorship programme, which pairs senior leaders with Black and Asian talent and the fact that it sets diversity targets for every leader rather than on a company-wide basis.

A MediaCom survey identified areas where the agency needed to improve, which included a focus on greater allyship and which led to a series of initiatives. As well as Allyship training to help equip everyone with the language and confidence to become proactive allies, these included the sponsorship programme and leadership training, with 250 of the agency’s most senior leaders undertaking training to understand oppression and privilege, alongside microaggressions training.

To make its work as inclusive as the agency, MediaCom mandated that its ‘Inclusive Planning’ approach be applied to every campaign it works on. Its latest data shows that 90% of MediaCom UK people believe that “my company is committed to creating an inclusive work culture”.

Shortlisted:

Mindshare Worldwide & UK

OLIVER Agency

OMD EMEA

PrettyGreen

The Social Element

VMLY&R Commerce UK

