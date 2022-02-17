Female Frontier Awards 2022 winners: Entrepreneur of the Year

Tech start-up Bagboard is a conscious shopping platform that makes it easier and more affordable to buy from brands which are kind to people and the planet. It features brands’ campaigns on eco-friendly paper smart bags, replacing single-use plastic bags in thousands of local stores across London.

The company launched in 2021 during the pandemic as an answer to peoples’ desire to shop more sustainably and Bishop has been responsible for signing up 35 sustainable brands to join the advertising platform. Of these, 60% are female-led, and 25% BAME-led, with Bishop setting a company commitment to shine a light on sustainable brands founded by minorities. Judges said her dedication to make conscious consumerism the norm is inspirational.

Bishop also advocates for women in tech, championing female hires for the Bagboard development team and flexible work options to break down barriers. Her vision has led to company investment from Sky Ocean Ventures and Innovate UK, along with a successful crowdfund.

Bishop has been selected to represent Bagboard with Plug & Play, a Silicon Valley-based initiative that connects innovative start-ups with large corporations. She is also a representative for the non-profit organisation Women in Tech, and speaks regularly about overcoming the challenges of being a woman in the tech space.

