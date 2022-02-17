Female Frontier Awards 2022 winners: Health & Wellbeing

This award recognises and celebrates the achievements of organisations for an outstanding contribution to, and promotion of, health and wellbeing. Holistic wellbeing is core to The Upside, with one of its key values - ‘Strong Bodies, Strong Minds’, an everyday reminder of the connection between wellbeing and success at work.

Its people strategy, described as 'energising everyone everyday' is centred on wellbeing, and based on the insight that when people work to their strengths, they’re more energised and happy than when they’re battling against weaknesses. With this in mind, The Upside developed a ‘strength identification programme’ which has impacted the way it resources projects and which has led to a more harmonious workplace.

Beyond The Upside’s comprehensive healthcare and mental health support in its benefits package, it believes in the importance of continual education about wellbeing. For both ‘Upsiders’ and its clients, it runs regular education sessions such as ‘Breathwork’, which is about the role of breath in the nervous system.

The Upside extends this holistic influence to its clients and community, with its podcast featuring interviews with experts including Bob Roth, founder of transcendental meditation. Judges were impressed by The Upsides’s strength identification programme and its stance on mental health and wellbeing.

Shortlisted:

Mindshare Worldwide & UK

