Staff
Added 7 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Female Frontier Awards 2022 winners: Making Media Matter

The winner in this category is Jemma Parks, senior director, Nike planning & strategy lead, Mindshare Worldwide.

Female Frontier Awards 2022 winners: Making Media Matter

Parks has made her mark in sports marketing, an area traditionally dominated by men. As Nike strategy and planning lead, Parks has defined the next chapter for brand media for the sportswear giant, as well as for the industry as a whole.

She increased her team headcount, and also boosted the number of women in leadership roles, from 20% to 75%. She has championed sustainability to transform media, embedding purpose into the planning process. Initiatives include leading the pilot of the WPP carbon calculator, using the tool to monitor the impact of her team’s work, helping them to make clear conscious choices in how to best plan for the brief, target audience and the planet.

To address the lack of equity in the media and to reflect Nike’s stance as a brand that supports the Black community, Parks developed an inclusive planning framework for Nike. This ensured representation in the planning process and conscious investment decisions, helping to support Black-owned spaces and platforms that create a positive impact.

Judges were impressed by Parks’ focus on championing sustainability, diversity and inclusion. They said: “she challenges conventional thinking and strives to find the smartest solution for her client, building a trusting relationship which has in turn driven real business results.”

Shortlisted:

Amy Jenkins, agency sales lead, Channel 4

Ingrid Leddin, business director, Zenith

Jenny Stirland, business director, Mindshare UK

Emma Withington, managing partner, head of planning, MG OMD

Take me back to the Campaign Female Frontier Awards winners list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

CAMPAIGN AI 

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company .

find out more

Become a member of Campaign

Get the latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now