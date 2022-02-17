Female Frontier Awards 2022 winners: Making Media Matter

Parks has made her mark in sports marketing, an area traditionally dominated by men. As Nike strategy and planning lead, Parks has defined the next chapter for brand media for the sportswear giant, as well as for the industry as a whole.

She increased her team headcount, and also boosted the number of women in leadership roles, from 20% to 75%. She has championed sustainability to transform media, embedding purpose into the planning process. Initiatives include leading the pilot of the WPP carbon calculator, using the tool to monitor the impact of her team’s work, helping them to make clear conscious choices in how to best plan for the brief, target audience and the planet.

To address the lack of equity in the media and to reflect Nike’s stance as a brand that supports the Black community, Parks developed an inclusive planning framework for Nike. This ensured representation in the planning process and conscious investment decisions, helping to support Black-owned spaces and platforms that create a positive impact.

Judges were impressed by Parks’ focus on championing sustainability, diversity and inclusion. They said: “she challenges conventional thinking and strives to find the smartest solution for her client, building a trusting relationship which has in turn driven real business results.”

Shortlisted:

Amy Jenkins, agency sales lead, Channel 4

Ingrid Leddin, business director, Zenith

Jenny Stirland, business director, Mindshare UK

Emma Withington, managing partner, head of planning, MG OMD

Take me back to the Campaign Female Frontier Awards winners list