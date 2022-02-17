Female Frontier Awards 2022 winners: Mentor of the Year

Katie Hunter delivers social media, content and influencer campaigns for brands including The British Army, National Citizen Service and Arla. By integrating social elements with wider campaigns, she helps build closer audience connections via cultural conversations.

Hunter is also responsible for upskilling Karmarama’s teams in channels outside traditional advertising. As part of this, she launched S.I.C.K Week (Social, Innovation and Content at Karmarama), featuring talks on topics from diversity and BLM to social media strategy.

She also leads Karmarama’s Kadets paid internship programme, a four-week virtual scheme which has recruited two-thirds of attendees from outside the traditional white British audience, and she hired two Kadets into permanent roles in 2021. In partnership with the Ideas Foundation, Hunter masterminded Karmarama’s new ‘Working Experience’ initiative. The one-week in-office scheme offered 25 students aged 16-to-18 a chance to experience all aspects of advertising, from finance to creative.

Judges said Hunter demonstrated ‘impressive commitment’. Her influence extends beyond her day job, with Hunter a founding member and head of mentee relations at Ok Mentor, a global training and mentorship not-for-profit equipping young women for the realities of creative life. Since 2019, Ok Mentor has supported more than 2000 women from over 20 countries.

Shortlisted:

Hayley Ballard, account director, paid search, Outcomes, Mindshare Worldwide

Charlie Blum, associate performance director, MediaSense

Bettina Garnier, executive strategy director + head of people, The Upside

Rita Harnett, ecommerce partner, Wavemaker Worldwide, Wavemaker

Victoria Usher, founder and CEO, GingerMay

Take me back to the Campaign Female Frontier Awards winners list