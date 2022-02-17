Female Frontier Awards 2022 winners: Rising to the Top (Advertising)

In the last year, Xi Yin Chen moved onto the Virgin Media O2 team to help launch Volt - a fully integrated campaign for Virgin Media O2’s first joint proposition, and was instrumental in navigating a number of challenges and helping the brand break new ground.

She has also played a key part in fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion for the agency, its clients and the wider industry. She took over the running of Ad School, VCCP’s work experience programme, and became joint head of the D&I Collective. She helps to lead a team of 14, dedicated to driving tangible change both within VCCP and in the wider industry.

In the last year, Chen and the team have introduced 21 D&I initiatives and helped to organise 92 training sessions and D&I talks. She also wrote an illuminating, personal piece for Campaign that shone a light on the lack of East and South East Asian representation in advertising and media.

Judges said that ‘coleading the agency's D&I program for recruitment, retention, education, integration, culture and shining a light on the lack of Asian representation in advertising and media speaks for itself. Xi is not only a rising star but a superstar already.’

Shortlisted:

Ellis Cook, traffic assistant & co-chair of 4Pride, Channel 4

Jael Makelemi, iIllustrator, art director, speaker and activist, Nubiart & Cult LDN

Rebecca Pinn, senior strategist, Wunderman Thompson UK

Francesca Roberts, senior producer, Iris London

Jenny Shevlin, planning director, Invention, Reach Solutions

Freena Tailor, partnerships strategist, Mail Metro Media

Take me back to the Campaign Female Frontier Awards winners list