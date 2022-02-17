Female Frontier Awards 2022 winners: Rising to the Top (Marketing)

Flo Ward’s knowledge and expertise spans business intelligence, CRM, media strategy, analytics, social listening, website performance and user testing. In 2021, having returned to her role at Digitas following a winter sabbatical in which she completed a world record-breaking row across the Atlantic Ocean, raising more than £15k for charity, Ward hit the ground running. She helped Digitas to win pitches for Nivea Always-on Social and the Samsung CRM account and significantly grew the Visa Cybersource account.

Ward was also the data lead on the BT Hope United campaign, which saw top footballers from across the Home Nations come together to fight online hate. She also took on additional responsibility as the insights lead on the Samsung UK media account and pioneered a new audience segmentation approach. Ward’s expertise also lies in contextualising and humanising data and knowing how best to translate it into actionable insights for her clients.

Judges said Ward demonstrated ‘unquestionable energy and drive to succeed and that it was great to see fresh female thinking coming through traditionally male-dominated environments’. Her contribution, growth and passion, both professionally and personally were a particular highlight, and judges said her initiatives were ‘clearly making a positive impact’.

Shortlisted:

