Staff
Added 7 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Female Frontier Awards 2022 winners: Rising to the Top (Marketing)

The winner in this category is Flo Ward, data & insights manager, Digitas.

Female Frontier Awards 2022 winners: Rising to the Top (Marketing)

Flo Ward’s knowledge and expertise spans business intelligence, CRM, media strategy, analytics, social listening, website performance and user testing. In 2021, having returned to her role at Digitas following a winter sabbatical in which she completed a world record-breaking row across the Atlantic Ocean, raising more than £15k for charity, Ward hit the ground running. She helped Digitas to win pitches for Nivea Always-on Social and the Samsung CRM account and significantly grew the Visa Cybersource account.

Ward was also the data lead on the BT Hope United campaign, which saw top footballers from across the Home Nations come together to fight online hate. She also took on additional responsibility as the insights lead on the Samsung UK media account and pioneered a new audience segmentation approach. Ward’s expertise also lies in contextualising and humanising data and knowing how best to translate it into actionable insights for her clients.

Judges said Ward demonstrated ‘unquestionable energy and drive to succeed and that it was great to see fresh female thinking coming through traditionally male-dominated environments’. Her contribution, growth and passion, both professionally and personally were a particular highlight, and judges said her initiatives were ‘clearly making a positive impact’.

Shortlisted:

Lucinda Brooke, principal innovation strategist, The Upside

Meabh Crehan, content and communications manager, One Agency Media

Bekkie Hull, creative director & co-founder, Two Stories

Ellie Mack, digital PR director, Wolfenden

Ivana Popova, content manager, Dentsu

Olivia Wedderburn, social and influence director, TMW Unlimited

Take me back to the Campaign Female Frontier Awards winners list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

CAMPAIGN AI 

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company .

find out more

Become a member of Campaign

Get the latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now