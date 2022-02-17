Staff
Female Frontier Awards 2022 winners: Rising to the Top (Media)

The winner in this category is Emily Trenouth, head of influencer marketing, MediaCom.

Emily Trenouth has built trusted relationships with clients and a culture of success and teamwork. She set up a “Gen Z Collective'' within MediaCom, an influencer marketing and gaming-driven focus group with over 50 MediaCom employee members. It is designed to engage employees from all teams and levels to contribute towards the agency’s award-winning work, while also encouraging more diverse thought and representation within the ideation phases of work.

Trenouth’s standout work includes innovative ideas developed for MediaCom’s client Ellesse’s partnership with TikTok, for the world’s first-ever shoppable live streamed concert with their brand ambassador, Zara Larsson.

Trenouth has brought about transformational change in building the agency’s influencer marketing product - significantly increasing the department revenue and making it the fastest growing division within MediaCom’s content and creative department.

Outside MediaCom, Trenouth is a key leader within the industry and regularly appears on podcasts, speaking at industry conferences and dedicating time to judging awards. She is also very passionate about gender equality and championing future female talent, which she is driving externally as a board member of mentoring programme OK Mentor. She has successfully helped raise £50k in funding to help reach more mentees.

Judges said that Trenouth had built trusting client relationships, resulting in significant incremental revenues. “Trenouth has championed diversity across all media and contributed to the industry by sharing her expertise more widely,” they said.

Shortlisted:

Charlotte Dexter-Jones, account manager, Outcomes, Mindshare Worldwide

Lucinda Droulers, head of account management, London, MiQ

Claire Linford, senior analyst, Decisions Science, OMD UK

Siobhan Mcdade, brand development director, Jungle Creations

Hannah Shelley, team assistant, Engine

