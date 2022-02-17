Female Frontier Awards 2022 winners: Rising to the Top (Technology)

Taisiya Merkulova plays a pivotal role at Captify through product incubation and global operational adoption, and has built a new global team that focuses on key performance pillars - data, product, partners and supply. The team is central to innovation and operational excellence for programmatic campaign activations.

This year she began an MBA with Quantic School of Business and Technology and was awarded a Leadership Scholarship Award for Women in Tech. She has been an active participant of professional network Bloom’s events since 2017, and was involved in Bloom Boost in 2020, becoming a Bloom member in 2021.

She is a part of the event and skill sharing teams, leading platforms, ticket sales and logistics for Bloomfest 2021. Through Bloom and BelEve schemes, Merkulova has mentored five different women keen to join the STEM field as well as being interested in the media communications industry. She is an #IamRemarkable trainer, holding group sessions on empowering underrepresented groups to feel comfortable speaking about their achievements.

Judges said Merkulova was ‘clearly making waves in the tech space and ensuring she makes time to help others, being innovative and achieving great things in the tech space’.



Shortlisted:

Bex Cross, CGI lead, DCTR

Alexis Scott, account director, MediaSense

Tanisha Sharma, business analyst, newsroom transformation team, content platforms, News UK

Maya Tank, business director, DoubleVerify

Amy Williams, CEO and founder, Good-Loop

