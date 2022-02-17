Female Frontier Awards 2022 winners: Transforming Technology

Kate Tancred has played an instrumental role in increasing diversity within the advertising and production industries, providing a solution that creates tangible change for brands, talent and society. Tancred, a former media planner in her native Australia, co-founded and previously ran The Smalls, a video creation platform for independent filmmakers and production companies.

In February 2021 she partnered with AnalogFolk Group to launch Untold Fable, a tech-powered platform connecting brands with a curated network of diverse, award-winning talent, delivering high-quality, digitally native audio and video content. The technology behind the platform allows Untold Fable to connect brands with new perspectives and voices, with the aim of making diversity in the industry the norm, not the exception.

The technology platform gives clients more information about talent before they commission. If talent has chosen to share its diversity information, this can be privately displayed with their portfolios when shared with clients for specific projects.

Untold Fable has worked with clients including Nike, TikTok, Bayer, BT, Stella Artois and Audible. Judges commended Tancred for her commitment to driving change and for using technology to address the need for diversity throughout the advertising industry.

