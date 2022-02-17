Female Frontier Awards 2022 winners: Visionary Business Leader

Judges commended Jackie Stevenson for being an inspiration to those in her business and in the wider industry. She co-founded The Brooklyn Brothers 10 years ago, establishing a collaborative, culturally attuned agency and growing it to a 180-person strong ad agency. Under her lead, the agency has redefined advertising by creating work that earns attention with purposeful stories, not just paid for ones.

As the agency’s global CEO and president of WACL, Stevenson has championed gender equality and inclusion, pushing the agency, clients and the industry at large to improve diversity. She has hired senior female talent across every department in the agency and promoted three female MDs.

To keep gender pay gap reporting front of mind with the government, Stevenson spearheaded a social media and campaigning blitz and promoted the gender equality agenda within the industry and beyond. Her leadership expertise has been put to extensive use in non-executive roles with a number of charities, which has focused on building skills, supporting and inspiring underprivileged young people.

Stevenson also helped establish Night School – a template that has since been licensed to other industries, to create a broader, more diverse talent pool for the advertising industry.

Shortlisted:

Liz Barnsdale, managing director and I&D sponsor for UKI, Accenture Interactive

Debbie Ellison, global chief digital officer, VMLY&R Commerce

Karin Seymour, general manager, client strategy and Bridge Studio, News UK

Hannah Stockton, head of strategy, OMD UK

Take me back to the Campaign Female Frontier Awards winners list