Staff
Added 8 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Female Frontier Awards 2022 winners: Visionary Business Leader

The winner in this category is Jackie Stevenson, founder & global CEO, The Brooklyn Brothers and WACL president 2020/21.

Female Frontier Awards 2022 winners: Visionary Business Leader

Judges commended Jackie Stevenson for being an inspiration to those in her business and in the wider industry. She co-founded The Brooklyn Brothers 10 years ago, establishing a collaborative, culturally attuned agency and growing it to a 180-person strong ad agency. Under her lead, the agency has redefined advertising by creating work that earns attention with purposeful stories, not just paid for ones.

As the agency’s global CEO and president of WACL, Stevenson has championed gender equality and inclusion, pushing the agency, clients and the industry at large to improve diversity. She has hired senior female talent across every department in the agency and promoted three female MDs.

To keep gender pay gap reporting front of mind with the government, Stevenson spearheaded a social media and campaigning blitz and promoted the gender equality agenda within the industry and beyond. Her leadership expertise has been put to extensive use in non-executive roles with a number of charities, which has focused on building skills, supporting and inspiring underprivileged young people.

Stevenson also helped establish Night School – a template that has since been licensed to other industries, to create a broader, more diverse talent pool for the advertising industry.

Shortlisted:

Liz Barnsdale, managing director and I&D sponsor for UKI, Accenture Interactive

Debbie Ellison, global chief digital officer, VMLY&R Commerce

Karin Seymour, general manager, client strategy and Bridge Studio, News UK

Hannah Stockton, head of strategy, OMD UK

Take me back to the Campaign Female Frontier Awards winners list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

CAMPAIGN AI 

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company .

find out more

Become a member of Campaign

Get the latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now