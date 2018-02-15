Female leadership and BAME staff numbers show small increase in IPA census

According to the census, women accounted for 30.9% of those in C-suite roles, up from 30.3% last year – though this number is still some way behind the previous year’s figure of 33.1%.

People from BAME backgrounds made up 12.9% of the total employed base of member agencies, up from 12.0% last year but still less than 2015’s figure of 13.1%, the highest figure recorded.

Paul Bainsfair, director general of the IPA, said: "As our president Sarah Golding rightly said on the release of the IPA Gender & BAME survey in January, we are moving in the right direction in a number of areas, but there is still much we can do in order to accelerate this growth.

"We will continue to watch and support our agencies’ diversity initiatives and hope to see an improvement in these figures over the next few years."

Across the 232 member agencies that took part in the census between July and December last year, there was a marginal increase in total employee numbers, from 25,234 to 25,290.

Broken down by agency type, the census reflects the continued growth of media agencies, which made up 40.6% of the total employee numbers, up from 37% last year and 33% in 2013. The total number of staff in member media agencies, 10,259, is up 44% in five years.

In creative, and other non-media agencies meanwhile, the total number of employees fell 4.9% to 15,031.

While the proportion of part-time employees has remained static at 6.1% (1,545 people), there was a sharp drop in the number of first-year trainees and apprentices in member agencies. These fell 20.3% to 860.

