Fentimans builds real-life gingerbread house

Fentimans is buildung an edible gingerbread house in London inspired by its new Pink Ginger soft drink.

Visitors to the pop-up, on the nineth floor of Skylight in Wapping, can expect festive ginger cocktails and a selection of sweet treats.

The gingerbread house, open from 14 November until January 2020, is decorated with icing and candy canes. It will feature a cosy interior and edible sweet-filled walls.

Groups of eight will be available to book visits in three-hour slots. Each group booking will receive a Fentimans hot Pink Ginger cocktail on arrival and all visitors to Skylight will be able to choose from a menu of Fentimans festive ginger drinks.