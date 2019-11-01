Fayola Douglas
Added 59 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Fentimans builds real-life gingerbread house

Festive pop-up promotes launch of new soft drink.

Fentimans: visitors can book slot to visit gingerbread house
Fentimans: visitors can book slot to visit gingerbread house

Fentimans is buildung an edible gingerbread house in London inspired by its new Pink Ginger soft drink.

Visitors to the pop-up, on the nineth floor of Skylight in Wapping, can expect festive ginger cocktails and a selection of sweet treats.

The gingerbread house, open from 14 November until January 2020, is decorated with icing and candy canes. It will feature a cosy interior and edible sweet-filled walls.

Groups of eight will be available to book visits in three-hour slots. Each group booking will receive a Fentimans hot Pink Ginger cocktail on arrival and all visitors to Skylight will be able to choose from a menu of Fentimans festive ginger drinks.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now