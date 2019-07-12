Fentimans opens secret garden with 200-year-old olive tree

Fentimans, the soft-drinks brand, is setting up a hidden garden installation with plant-inspired masterclasses including floristry, flower-pressing and Limoncello-making.

The "Secret spritz garden" will have ivy-covered walls and be filled with herbs and aromatic plants. Guests can garnish their drinks by picking fresh rosemary, sage and lavender from the garden.

At the heart of the activation will be a 200-year-old olive tree, a swing, a lemon-filled fountain and a bar hidden by a hedge.

In the evening, fairy lights will be visible among the greenery, accompanied by acoustic music and live jazz.

The garden will be open during 7-30 August in Farringdon, London.