Ferrero opens Kinder Bueno New York pop-up

Italian confectionery maker Ferrero is throwing open the doors to its "Sweeteasy" pop-up, an interactive and multisensory experience marking the US launch of its Kinder Bueno brand.

The activation aims to bring to life the different textures and layers of the chocolate. Visitors will explore areas that reflect Kinder Bueno's ingredients, including smooth milk chocolate, crispy wafer, creamy hazelnut filling and dark chocolate drizzle. There will also be hidden doors and a vault.

Noah Szporn, vice-president of marketing at Kinder, North America, said: "Each element of the 'Sweeteasy' experience is carefully crafted to mimic the individual layers of a Kinder Bueno bar, offering attendees interactive and unexpected ways to engage and share."

The pop-up, taking place in New York, will be open on 8 and 9 November.