Kim Benjamin
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Ferrero opens Kinder Bueno New York pop-up

It marks US launch of Kinder Bueno.

Kinder Bueno: contains wafer and hazelnut filling
Kinder Bueno: contains wafer and hazelnut filling

Italian confectionery maker Ferrero is throwing open the doors to its "Sweeteasy" pop-up, an interactive and multisensory experience marking the US launch of its Kinder Bueno brand. 

The activation aims to bring to life the different textures and layers of the chocolate. Visitors will explore areas that reflect Kinder Bueno's ingredients, including smooth milk chocolate, crispy wafer, creamy hazelnut filling and dark chocolate drizzle. There will also be hidden doors and a vault. 

Noah Szporn, vice-president of marketing at Kinder, North America, said: "Each element of the 'Sweeteasy' experience is carefully crafted to mimic the individual layers of a Kinder Bueno bar, offering attendees interactive and unexpected ways to engage and share."

The pop-up, taking place in New York, will be open on 8 and 9 November. 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now