Festive fame awaits feline star of Asda's Christmas campaign

Casting call has generated much media coverage.

Asda: festive ad begins shooting this month

A cat casting call by Asda has seen thousands of cat owners contact the supermarket for a chance to star in its new Christmas ad.

Asda's 2019 festive campaign will see the addition of one extra character: Mr Grumbles.

The role will be awarded to the cat whose personality ranges from grumpy and sullen to jubilant and joyous with the snap of a finger (and maybe a treat).

Andy Garner, creative at PR agency Mischief, said the move was inspired by a Hollywood cat casting call in 1961 by the producers of Tales of Terror.

"When we heard about the role of ‘Mr Grumbles’ in Asda’s new Christmas advert, we thought it was about time that the world saw another cat casting," he said.

It so far has generated widespread media coverage. Garner added: "What followed was thousands of people sending pictures of their own cats to Asda in a bid to persuade them that their fabulous feline should be the star of the Christmas ad."

Filming for the spot begins this month. Entries are still flooding in on social media with the hashtag #MrGrumbles.

Eilidh Macaskill, vice-president of creative and media at Asda, said: "We want to make this Christmas the most extra-special Christmas yet, so we’re pulling out all the stops to ensure we bring a little magic to screens, with the help of Mr Grumbles."

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO handles Asda's advertising.

A version of this story first appeared on PRWeek

