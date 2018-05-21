Fever-Tree and Caorunn to stage immersive experiences at gin festival

The brands will feature among four experiential zones at this year's show. Fever-Tree will host its Perfect Pairings G&T bar, where guests can first pick a garnish which will then be matched with a gin and tonic to suit.

Visitors can also enrol at the Fever-Tree Gin School to learn more about which gin best pleases their palate and which Fever-Tree mixer brings that gin to life, with the chance to blend their own sample to take away.

Scottish gin brand Caorunn will be making the most of its heritage by recreating an original Highland Bothy where visitors can take part in masterclasses or sample drinks from a tasting trolley. The brand is also showcasing a copper tree, replete with apples, each one containing the name of a Caorunn cocktail. Visitors can pluck an apple from the tree, take it to the bar and take part in interactive cocktail making.

A further two zones will feature masterclasses from gin brand Warner Edwards, while Copperhead Gin’s Gibson Edition – a new category of savoury gin, a collaboration between The Gibson Bar’s Marian Beke and Copperhead in Belgium – will celebrate their partnership with a recreation of a pop-up version of the London Bar, along with the signature serves made with the gin. Masterclasses covering content such as the iconic Gibson cocktail and the partnership between the distillery and the bar will also take place.

Junipalooza, run by the Gin Foundry, is taking place at Tobacco Dock in London from 9-10 June.