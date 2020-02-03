Fever-Tree hires former Diageo marketer Jeremy Kanter as CMO

Jeremy Kanter, the former top European marketer for Guinness, has joined Fever-Tree as chief marketing officer.

The announcement comes as the mixers brand is set to appoint either Lucky Generals or MullenLowe London to its advertising account, after a two-way pitch, and follows disappointing sales results.

Kanter started at the end of January and reports to chief executive Tim Warrillow. He will be charged with leading the overall marketing and brand agenda, spearheading brand, marketing and communications, building capability, commercial opportunities and driving brand-category leadership as Fever-Tree works to grow sales across the brand's markets.

He left Diageo in September 2019 after more than 15 years, during which he held roles including chief marketing officer at Diageo Mexico and European marketing director for beers and ciders. Earlier in his career, Kanter worked at Unilever, Bartle Bogle Hegarty and The Times.

"Jeremy brings a wealth of knowledge about the drinks industry and a deep understanding of the FMCG sector more generally, making him ideally suited to Fever-Tree," Warrillow said. "He has some fantastic experience and came to us full of ideas. I am delighted that he will bring his creativity, leadership and personality to the team."

Kanter added that he was "incredibly honoured and excited" to join the company.

"Already the brand has been a phenomenal success in the UK, having identified the opportunity to bring a whole new level of product quality and innovation to what had become a commoditised drinks-mixer sector," he said.

"Fever-Tree now exists in over 70 countries and the opportunity for me to help extend its number one position in the UK and simultaneously replicate its UK success across the US, Europe, Asia and Oceania is quite literally mouth-watering."

Fever-Tree confirmed that Saskia Meyer would remain in her role as UK marketing director. Meyer joined the company in 2007 and has been marketing director for five years.